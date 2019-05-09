‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot In The Works With A Female Lead And Cameo By Jason Momoa

One of the guilty pleasure movies of the early '90s is getting a reboot.

There are a lot of movies from the ’90s which weren’t necessarily award-winning flicks, but that fans love watching over and over again. One of those is the Sylvester Stallone film, Cliffhanger, which hit theaters in 1993 and did incredibly well at the box office while becoming a cult classic. Now, almost 30 years later, the film is getting the reboot treatment and it will change things up with a female lead.

Deadline reports that Neal Moritz’s reboot of Cliffhanger is heading to the Cannes Marches where it will look for a distributor. While some may remember the film well and all of the action it packed as Stallone headed around the snowy mountainside, this one will be a bit different.

This time around, Ana Lily Amirpour is set to direct the film and there is going to be a female lead taking over the Sylvester Stallone spot. Casting is already underway for the lead, as well as filling out the rest of the cast with supporting roles around her.

One other interesting note is that there is already one big name reportedly connected to the reboot: Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Momoa is not going to have a main or lead role and is simply in talks for a “key cameo” in Cliffhanger.

Hold On, Cannes! Neal Moritz’s Female-Fronted ‘Cliffhanger’ Reboot Climbs With Rocket Science, CAA https://t.co/KRMGP6PWds pic.twitter.com/RlAZFO17fD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 8, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Moritz has attempted to remake Cliffhanger, but things simply never got going and it always faltered. Now, they are moving ahead at full steam with Rocket Science prepared to launch international sales on the film at Cannes.

Rocket Science bid highly to get the rights of the Cliffhanger reboot away from StudioCanal, as it was apparently a rather hot commodity.

Sascha Penn (Creed II) is penning the script and she is said to have her first draft complete in just a few weeks. There is even some very early concept art floating around which shows a female silhouette hanging from an upside-down mountain peak.

Psyched to share this key art for the just-announced CLIFFHANGER remake from Ana Lily Amirpour, heading to the @mdf_cannes. News: https://t.co/wkXFeIxyb1 #cliffhanger #HoldOn pic.twitter.com/bTkLaMqC31 — Sam's Myth (@SamsMyth) May 8, 2019

The 1993 Cliffhanger starred Stallone as Gabe, who had to work against a gang of criminals looking for their $100 million lost in the mountains during a plane crash. John Lithgow starred as the villain looking to thwart Stallone’s attempts at being a do-gooder.

Unfortunately, Stallone’s not going to be involved with the reboot at all. Fans of the original certainly would have loved a cameo or something, but it’s still going to be great to see what comes about in the new version of Cliffhanger.