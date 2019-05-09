Sierra Skye Puts Bikini Bod On Display In New Instagram Video

Sierra Skye has been keeping her 4 million Instagram followers updated on all of her latest outfits and bikinis. Today, she did something different, sharing a short video clip of herself wearing a red bikini while sitting on a lounge chair outdoors. She was clearly enjoying soaking up the rays, as she wore an entirely matching outfit complete with sunglasses in the same color as her swimsuit. She played with her hair with her left hand, and gave a couple of sultry looks. Since the video was posted three hours ago, it’s received over 103,000 views.

It’s been a while since Skye shared a video on Instagram. The last time was in late January, when she wore a very sporty bikini. The top had very thick straps and a zipper in the middle, which she paired with black bikini bottoms. The model also wore a red belt with a black buckle for the clip, as she posed standing up in an outdoor patio area.

In addition, the model shared several Instagram stories, two of which showed her wearing a black outfit as she used a couple of fun filters. She wore her hair half-up and half-down, and even gave a wink in one of the clips. Plus, she shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow corset top as she posed with a friend for a mirror selfie.

Previously, Sierra conducted a short interview on YouTube and revealed some of her personal information. She let her fans know that she was studying nursing at the time. She also noted that her heritage is Native American and Italian, and said that she taught ballet and tap classes for special needs children. The model also said that she wants to care for others, which explains her decision to study nursing. It’s hard to know whether she’s still pursuing her nursing career, or whether she’s decided to stick with modeling on Instagram.

But that’s not all, as during the interview, Sierra sported a white sports bra with matching thong bottoms. She faced her back to the camera at one point and shook her backside. The interview elicited mixed reactions from her fans, yet almost all agreed that she was very attractive. However, some people said they didn’t like her voice. Not that their negative opinions seem to matter, considering that Sierra has an impressive number of social media followers that’s likely only growing.