Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: Game 6, NBA Eastern Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

The Toronto Raptors can book only their second-ever trip to the NBA Eastern Conference finals with a road win over the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The Toronto Raptors will earn only their second berth in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals since joining the league as an expansion team in 1995, per Basketball Reference, if they can complete a turnaround in the seven-game series after falling behind 2-1. To do that, the Raptors need a road win — their second of the semifinal series — when they travel to Philly to take on the Sixers in Game Six. As for Philly, they will need big man Joel Embiid to recover from the illness that hampered his play and restricted him to just 13 points in Game Five, when he takes the court for the do-or-die contest that will live stream from Philly.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers sixth and possibly final game of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The second-seed vs. third-seed matchup gets underway at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 20,400-seat Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 9.

That start time is 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Raptors-Sixers semifinals series Game Three will be 1 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, May 10.

“Like I said before, we’re going to ride or die with big fella,” Philly’s Jimmy Butler told NBA.com. “Everybody around this locker room knows that, everybody in the world should know it, the fans should know it. We’ll be just fine, we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, encouraging him to keep battling through all injury, through all sickness and we’re here with him.”

Philly will also need more output from Butler himself, after the guard took only 16 shots in the Game Five, 36-point blowout loss, per SB Nation.

The Raptors have made the playoffs six years in a row now — after qualifying only five times in the previous 18 years of their existence, per BR, but in that six-year run, they are 5-4 in closeout games.

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors has topped 30 points in four of the five games against Philadelphia. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Six, log in to WatchESPN, the online-streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from an cable or satellite TV service provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the live stream of the potentially series-ending game for free — and without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Toronto-Philly game (and other NBA Playoff games) for free.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers series crucial sixth game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena is the go-to service. For a complete list of broadcast and likely live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.