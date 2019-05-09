Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Fit Bod In White String Bikini

Lindsey Vonn is wowing her legion of fans by gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated in the skimpiest of bikinis.

The former Olympian may be known for hitting the ski slopes at the Winter Olympics, but she’s also proven in recent weeks that she belongs at the beach in a series of sexy photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the blonde-haired beauty hitting the beach in a few seriously sexy swimsuits including a white string bikini that leaves little to nothing to the imagination.

In one of the sexy shots, Vonn flaunts her impossibly fit body in a white and blue tie-dyed bikini. The bombshell’s toned abs and legs are fully on display and she looks like a bikini-modeling pro. The superstar wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved while posing against a big tree branch on the ocean shore. In another one of the more stunning images in the shoot, the World Cup winner sits on a hammock while donning a rainbow-hued bikini that comes complete with vibrant red bottoms.

Vonn also celebrated the SI spread with a post on her Instagram page. In the first photo in the series, Vonn is all smiles for the camera as she dons a bright orange bikini in a sultry shot. Two other snapshots in the series show Lindsey rocking two pink-colored suits and looking absolutely gorgeous as always. To go along with the photo is a proud caption from the 34-year-old.

Lindsey Vonn and #SISwim are a match made in heaven! https://t.co/a8YpmEiu4o pic.twitter.com/AeuTQOjNaA — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 9, 2019

“[Third] time is the charm! I embraced myself and had a blast doing it,” she wrote on the post. “Thank you @si_swimsuit for including me and thank you @mj_day for breaking boundaries with the women you’ve showcased in the magazine #beforesurgery.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Lindsey rocked a tiny green bikini during a trip to Miami with her boyfriend, hockey player P.K. Subban. The stunner looked as sexy as ever in the skimpy little bikini while splashing around on the beach. She was also photographed packing on the PDA with Subban during the romantic getaway. As of late, Lindsey appears to have been enjoying a lot of rest and relaxation after announcing that she would be retiring from competitive skiing.

Now, Vonn is looking forward to the next chapter in her life and even though she’s only been dating Subban for about a year, she still has babies on the brain. Shortly after retiring, The Inquisitr shared that Lindsey opened up about her life after sports and what the future may hold.

“I can’t wait to go skiing with my kids one day,” she shared. “We have to plan it out, but I mean I’m 34, so we’re thinking about it.”

Fans can check out all of Vonn’s bikini-clad photos in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.