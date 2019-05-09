‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoilers: Leak Thread On Reddit Is Deleted, Leading To Speculation It Was True

With the removal of a particular Season 8 leak thread on Reddit, fans now assume the 'leaks' to be true.

A thread on Reddit that claimed to contain leaks for Episodes 5 and 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 has been deleted. As a result of this, fans are now assuming all of the details are true. But what are those details?

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on potential leaks regarding the final two episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the breakdown of the Season 8 leaks on Reddit for Game of Thrones.

According to Inverse, a thread was put on the Reddit subforum r/gottheories on Tuesday. Game of Thrones leak threads is not at all uncommon on Reddit. Some of these threads turn out to reveal actual plot truths. However, on the whole, a lot are merely speculation regarding upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones. In addition, some are just downright humorous trolling that involves memes or photoshopped images of ridiculous scenarios. Take, for example, a “leak” thread on Reddit that, once clicked on, shows a photoshopped image of Varys (Conleth Hill) as a dragon with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on his back while he spews fire down on King’s Landing.

However, the Game of Thrones Season 8 leak thread that was taken down was cited by Reddit moderators to be removed “due to multiple reports that it is likely from a leak.” As a result of this, fans of Game of Thrones are now assuming that the leaks were removed due to pressure from HBO and the fact that the leaks were correct.

As for the details of those leaks? Well, this is your final warning to step away and join Nymeria in the vast wilderness of Westeros if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

According to Inverse, while the actual Season 8 leak thread has been removed from Reddit, like the North, the internet always remembers. So, the details of the final two episodes of Game of Thrones reportedly goes as follows.

Helen Sloan / HBO

In Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones, Arya (Maisie Williams), the Hound (Rory McCann), and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) all wind up in King’s Landing. However, Jaime is soon captured.

Varys begins manipulating Daenerys in an effort to fuel her instability but Daenerys works this out and he is ultimately killed by the Mother of Dragons. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is believed to be involved in this plot against the queen but his life is spared.

Conflict is also developed in a set up for Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 8 as Daenerys discovers that Sansa (Sophie Turner) was the one who told Varys and Tyrion about Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true identity.

Yara Greyjoy’s (Gemma Whelan) fleet joins with Daenerys and they manage to defeat Euron (Pilou Asbæk). As a result of this, the Golden Company break their contract with Cersei (Lena Headey) due to her now looking like a losing side. Cersei sees her doom as a result of this and frees Jaime before retreating to her chambers with him and the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

Unfortunately for Cersei, though, Jaime turns out to be Arya and she is killed. It is unclear at what point Jaime died, though, in order for Arya to take his face.

HBO

The Hound also gets his moment with his brother, and for those that have been wishing for “Cleganebowl,” it is believed to occur in these leaked details for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Loading...

A trial is set by Daenerys that sees her charging the Starks with treason. As a result of this, Jon has to reveal his true identity as Aegon Targaryen. Inverse alludes to Jon killing Daenerys at this point in the final season of Game of Thrones. However, once he does this, he defects to the true North to join back with Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and a reunion with Ghost occurs, which, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, should make those fans that were disgruntled with Jon’s lack of affection for Ghost in Episode 4 of the final season of Game of Thrones happy.

Helen Sloan / HBO

While it looks like a relatively happy ending for Westeros with the Starks ruling and Jon not having to sit on the throne, it turns out that HBO will pull an ending that is not quite completely tied up neatly. For, when he travels North, he discovers the remains of a human that has been laid out in the spiral shape that the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) was partial to, indicating that White Walkers still existed in the far North.

Of course, while these leaks have been removed on Reddit, there is always the possibility that they are merely fan rumors and not actual leaks from HBO, so fans will just have to tune into the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 to find out for sure.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET.