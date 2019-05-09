‘The Challenge’ Couple Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello Planning On Moving In Together Soon

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore have had a somewhat tempestuous relationship since first connecting on a past season of MTV’s The Challenge. Despite some rocky bumps along the way, it seems that Cara Maria and Paulie are doing great now and are getting ready to take a big step forward in their relationship.

After being eliminated on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Calafiore chatted with People about his stunning departure. During his chat, he talked a bit about his romance with Sorbello as well.

“We are doing amazing. We push each other every day when it comes to training. We also helped each other with our recovery.”

Calafiore shared that he has moved to Montana where Sorbello lives and soon they plan on moving in together.

“I’m happy to say that we’ll be getting a place together in the near future. But right now, we’re just enjoying each other’s time. We’re just enjoying life… it’s only a testament to the connection we have that we have only grown stronger and closer through everything. It’s a really nasty world out there sometimes and we are standing the test of time.”

Cara Maria and Paulie first got together when they were filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning. The problem with the blossoming romance is that at the time, he was still dating Danielle Maltby from The Bachelor franchise.

Maltby and Calafiore split once word of his hookup with Sorbello emerged, and things seemed to be going great for Cara Maria and Paulie. However, last December, things took a turn when Danielle opened up about how much contact she’d continued to have with him as he dated his Challenge co-star.

After that, The Inquisitr detailed, both Cara Maria and Danielle supposedly swore off romance with Paulie. However, it didn’t take long for Calafiore and Sorbello to reunite.

Since then, as The Inquisitr recently noted, some Challenge co-stars alleged that there had been some issues of domestic abuse in the relationship. Sorbello and Calafiore have both denied any issues.

Paulie explains that since all of the drama in the early days of his relationship with Cara Maria, they’ve had honest conversations about everything. He notes that he even met with her parents to talk with them. Calafiore adds that now, they have worked through things and can look back and laugh at all of the drama.

While Paulie and Cara Maria had an “open” relationship early on, Calafiore says that they are now fully exclusive with one another. He says that his determination to work things out with Sorbello helps show how much he’s grown, and it does seem that the two are very much on the same page these days.

For her part, Sorbello shared a sweet photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday showing her with Calafiore and gushing over him. She also shared some clips via her Instagram Stories showing the home she is building. She said the place she’s buying and building should be ready for July and that she can’t wait to spend time there with her friends and her love.

Will there be wedding bells coming down the road for Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello? It doesn’t sound as if they’re heading down that path yet, but The Challenge stars do seem to be getting pretty serious if he’s moved to Montana and they’re talking about getting a place together.