Watch Denver Nuggets Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream: Game 6 Start Time, Nuggets Look To Close It Out

The Denver Nuggets look to send the Portland Trail Blazers packing and move on to the Western Conference finals when they play Game Six.

An NBA Western Conference semifinal series that appeared tighter and more even than any series so far this postseason suddenly took a one-sided turn on Tuesday, when the Denver Nuggets blew out the Portland Trail Blazers by 26 points in Denver to take Game Five and notch a 3-2 series lead. That puts Portland not only in a must-win situation, but one in which they have never been successful before, the NBA official website reports. In the 49-year history of the Trail Blazers, the team has never won a seven-game playoff series after falling behind 3-2. But they have their home court to help them on Thursday as they try to even the series at three-piece in the game that will live stream from the Pacific Northwest.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers sixth and possibly final game of their semifinal NBA Western Conference Playoff series, see the streaming info at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,980-seat Moda Center at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, May 9.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 9:30 Central. In the United Kingdom, the Nuggets and Blazers jump the ball at 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time.

Vegas oddsmakers like the Blazers to force a Game Seven, according to OddsShark, installing the home team as four-point favorites to level the series.

Portland will need to make some adjustments in their front court defense in order to keep the odds in their favor, however, according to an NBA site report. Matched up with Portland’s Enes Kanter — who spends each day fasting to mark the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan — Denver center Nikola Jokic has topped 20 points in four out of five games so far, and broken the 30-point mark in two of them.

Veteran power forward Paul Millsap has also toped 20 in the last two games, scoring 24 in Tuesday’s blowout win, per Basketball Reference.

Paul Millsap scored 24 for the Denver Nuggets in game Five. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff Game Six live stream online from Moda Center, log in to WatchESPN, the online streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the live stream for free and without subscribing to cable is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet “streaming TV” package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Denver-Portland game (and several other NBA Playoff games) for free.

To watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Six live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the stream, though the service requires a subscription fee.