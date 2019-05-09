Lily Allen Debuts Pixie Cut Hairstyle While Teasing New Music

Is new Lily Allen music what you need right now? Well, it might be with you very soon.

Today, via her Instagram account, the “LDN” hitmaker shared a series of video clips which saw her listening to an unreleased track. Not only was she debuting new material, but she also showed off her new short haircut which appeared to be a pixie cut. Her hair has been dyed back to dark and shows off what a natural beauty she is.

The video uploads instantly caught people’s attention, and her fans were super excited to hear new music from the BRIT Award winner.

Within seven hours of posting the clips, they have been liked over 113,000 times. Fans were quick to comment on what they thought of the song and express how much they need new music from her.

“YAAAAAAS QUEEN!!! Obsessed!!!” one fan wrote passionately.

“[Not gonna lie] a single or literally anything would send me places,” another commented.

“I loved this song and this haaaaaair,” a third commented.

When some users asked if she was going to release another studio album this year, Allen teased them by replying secretively.

“Not impossible,” she replied.

Recently, Lily released a remix of her latest single “What You Waiting For?” with rapper Popcaan. To promote the song, she set her fans a challenge to text their exes the opening lyrics of the track to see what their response would be, which The Inquisitr previously reported. She encouraged them to upload it to social media under “#TextYourEx” where she would choose a winner and give a prize to who she thought had the best replies.

Lily working on new music is new information to everyone. The Inquisitr noted that in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show, she announced that she was working on two musicals as well as a new record, which she considers to be a “concept album.”

It was recently rumored that she has been dropped by her management team. However, Allen announced she chose to leave them last October and that everything was very amicable, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Last June, Allen released her fourth studio album, No Shame, which became her fourth album to enter the top 10. The record earned her a BRIT Award nomination and was noted as one the best albums released last year, as it was recognized at the Mercury Prize Awards as one of 12 records to be shortlisted for the award.

Aside from music, she released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly, last year. She shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers that it became a Sunday Times bestseller.