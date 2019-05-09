‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Baby News: Is She Going To Have More Kids?

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska may have three kids already, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopping there. According to a new report from OK! Magazine, during an Instagram question and answer session, Chelsea revealed that she wants to have more kids with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

A fan asked, “Do you want more kids?” and the mom of three replied with an excited, “Yes!”

Chelsea was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, which she shared with then-boyfriend Adam Lind. Adam wasn’t very involved with his daughter, and his relationship with Chelsea did not work out.

As she continued to share her story with viewers on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea eventually moved on from Adam, and met a man named Cole DeBoer. The two dated for some time before tying the knot.

Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s first child together in January of 2017. They named their son Watson. Shortly after her son’s first birthday, Chelsea announced that she was pregnant again! The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to daughter Layne in August of 2018. The birth was extra special, as Chelsea and Layne actually share a birthday.

At the end of April, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of baby Layne, who had turned 8 months old. In the photo, Layne smiles sweetly for the camera.

While Chelsea hasn’t made any pregnancy announcements just yet, it sounds like she definitely wants her family to grow in the future.

Recently, Chelsea has been open about her struggles with anxiety. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea went to the emergency room after experiencing some scary symptoms. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the doctors thought that perhaps Chelsea was having a panic attack, but they still kept an eye on things. After the episode, fans reached out to Chelsea on Twitter, and thanked her for sharing her experience.

MTV is currently airing new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights. The cast also recently filmed a reunion special in New York City, and that episode is set to air in the future. However, an air date for the reunion special has not been announced as yet. Chelsea Houska was at the reunion with her husband. At the reunion, Chelsea rocked an awesome outfit which included leopard print pants, a black shirt, and red heels.

Per The Inquisitr, the mom of three is also rocking shorter hair these days. When fans on Twitter asked Chelsea if she is liking the shorter look, she revealed that she is.

“I think I like it! im [sic] still not used to it I’m gonna color it a brighter red and then I think I’ll feel better lol.”

Tune in to Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.