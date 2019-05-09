‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Baby News: Is She Going To Have More Kids?

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska may have three kids already, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t plan on having more. According to a new report from OK! Magazine, Chelsea revealed during an Instagram question and answer session if she wants to have more kids with her husband Cole DeBoer.

A fan asked, “Do you want more kids?” and the mom of three replied with an excited, “Yes!”

Chelsea was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with then boyfriend Adam Lind. Adam wasn’t very involved with his daughter and the relationship between him and Chelsea did not work out.

As she continued to share her story with viewers on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea eventually moved on from Adam and met a man named Cole DeBoer. The two dated awhile before tying-the-knot.

Chelsea gave birth to the couples first child together in January 2017. They named their son Watson. Shortly after her son’s first birthday, Chelsea announced that she was pregnant again! The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to daughter Layne in August 2018. The birth was extra special because Chelsea and Layne actually share a birthday.

At the end of April, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of baby Layne who turned 8-months-old. In the photo, Layne smiles sweetly for the camera.

While Chelsea hasn’t made any pregnancy announcements just yet, it sounds like she definitely wants her family to grow in the future!

Recently, Chelsea has been open about her anxiety. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea went to the emergency room after experiencing some scary symptoms. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the doctors thought that perhaps Chelsea was having a panic attack, but they still kept an eye on things. After the episode, fans reached out to Chelsea on Twitter and thanked her for sharing her experience.

MTV is currently airing new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights. The cast also recently filmed the reunion special in New York City and that is set to air in the future, although an air date has not been announced. Chelsea Houska was at the reunion with her husband, Cole DeBoer. At the reunion, Chelsea rocked an awesome outfit that included leopard print pants, a black shirt, and red heels.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the mom of three is also rocking shorter hair these days. When fans on Twitter asked her if she is liking the shorter look, she revealed that she is!

“I think I like it! im still not used to it I’m gonna color it a brighter red and then I think I’ll feel better lol”

Tune in to Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.