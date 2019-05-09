Cardi B’s Husband, Offset, Survives Drive-By Shooting, Footage Caught On Camera

It’s been less than 24 hours since Atlanta’s Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired. On May 9, 2019, Hollywood Life reported that Offest, a member of the rap outfit Migos and husband to Cardi B, had escaped unharmed following a drive-by shooting in the Georgian city.

The media outlet reports that the rapper was caught up in the incident while recording in a local studio. The shooting is said to have happened not long after Offset left the building to “chill for a few minutes,” per TMZ. A video of the incident has been posted to TMZ‘s YouTube account. It shows cars driving past houses and very audible shots being fired. The Atlanta’s Police Department released a statement on the shooting.

“On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building.”

The statement further outlined the shooting to have damaged three vehicles, along with on-site damage to the above-stated address and the window of a nearby apartment.

The 27-year-old rapper is stated to have escaped unharmed. Fox News reports that Offset’s reps did not respond to the media outlet’s requests for commentary.

Hollywood Life also reports it to be “unclear” whether Offset was outdoors at the time of the shooting. It did, however, report that individuals in the Crossover Entertainment Group studio hurried into another room for protection until the shots ceased. Likewise, it pointed out that the CCTV’s footage played in slow-motion shows bullets “flying out.”

Offset is known both as a standalone artist and for his power couple status with Cardi B. Together, the two are parents to a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus. The unsteady nature of Cardi and Offset’s relationship has made major headlines over the past year. Not long after the birth of their child, Cardi announced her split from Offset. The December, 2018, news reported by Rolling Stone was followed by the couple’s reunion earlier this year, per Capital Xtra.

Little else appears to be known about the May 8 shooting. Shootings are not uncommon among the hip hop community. Rapper 50 Cent has been shot nine times. In 1996, Tupac Shakur died six days after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada. Other shooting victims include The Notorious B.I.G, Waka Flocka Flame, and XXXTentacion.

Cardi B does not appear to have made a comment regarding her husband’s shooting. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper appeared at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, however she was not accompanied by her husband.