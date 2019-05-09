Cardi B Sends Love To Britney Spears And Is Up For A Collaboration

Cardi B always keeps it real and by doing that, she’s been sending some love to Britney Spears, who appears to be having a hard time at the moment.

At the launch of her Fashion Nova line at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, Cardi was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight where she reacted to Britney working out to her music. The chart-topping rapper’s face lit up with happiness as she expressed that she’s a really big fan of the “Oops! I Did It Again” superstar.

“It’s so dope because I’m a very big Britney Spears fan,” Cardi told them as she broke into singing her hit “Piece of Me,” which she claims she used to sing back in high school.

The presenter asked if the “Bodak Yellow” star would be up for a collaboration, and she didn’t hesitate.

“What day?” she replied, implying she’s up for that any time.

The interviewer continued, asking if Cardi had a message for Britney.

“I love you and I totally understand,” Cardi said to Spears.

“Fame will really drive you insane. Not only will fame drive you insane, but it’s like, once you have money, and everybody just wants to take it from you, or sometimes you just have, like, your own personal problems.”

“The whole world looking at you, no privacy, it’s crazy. I can’t imagine if you do it for such a long time like her,” she expressed.

Recently, Cardi underwent a post-pregnancy boob job to boost her confidence, which The Inquisitr reported on.

Just a couple days later, she opened up to having liposuction as well, per The Inquisitr. In the interview with ET, she insists that the process that you go through after having lipo is similar to the process your body goes through when having a baby. Cardi said she will open up about the experience more in the future. The interviewer insisted that she should maybe do it in a documentary, which Cardi said she would consider.

Last July, she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kulture. The father is Migos member Offset, who she married in 2017.

In September, Cardi B is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers, being joined by Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher in the effort. Lopez is co-producing the film alongside Will Ferrell. Lopez recently revealed, via her Instagram account, that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

Cardi B is very active on social media and has over 44.5 million Instagram followers.