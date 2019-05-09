‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Responds To Jenelle Evans’ Husband Killing Their Family Dog, Nugget

Find out what the animal lover had to say.

Kyle Richards is weighing in on Jenelle Evans’ husband’s recent killing of their family dog.

After enjoying a night out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, in West Hollywood, California, Richards spoke to The Blast about her thoughts on MTV’s decision to fire the mother of three from Teen Mom 2 after learning David Eason had killed their French bulldog for nipping at their toddler.

“I think it’s so disgusting. They did the right thing,” Richards said of MTV’s announcement regarding the end of their professional relationship with Evans. “It’s disgusting. I know it wasn’t her, it was him, but it’s so disgusting.”

According to Richards, she believes Evans’ reality career is “100 percent” over.

Evans’ husband killed their pet at the end of last month and later posted a video of the animal nipping at their child. However, despite his attempt at explaining his horrific actions to his fans and followers, many questioned him about why he would go so far as to kill the dog when it didn’t even break the skin of his daughter.

In the days that followed, a number of advertisers took to Twitter to publicly confirm that they would no longer be airing their ads during episodes of Teen Mom 2. Then, MTV pulled the plug on Evan’s career and noted that they had previously cut ties with Eason in February of last year.

Richards has been a dog lover for years. So, it’s no surprise to hear that she’s completely disgusted by Eason’s behavior, and she isn’t the only one. Days ago, after confirming the death of her animal on Instagram, Evans was flooded with comments from celebrities and co-stars, including her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, who slammed Evans on Twitter for allowing such cruelty to take place.

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, also reacted to the sad news about Evans’ pup and encouraged the reality star to do what was necessary to ensure the future safety of her family.

Although Evans did acknowledge her animal’s death on her Instagram page, along with a photo of the deceased animal, she hasn’t said much about her husband. Instead, as she seemingly remains dedicated to their marriage, she continues to face backlash from fans who believe she’s putting her kids’ and pets’ safety in jeopardy.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV. Meanwhile, Richards’ show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.