Britney Spears Allegedly Angry At Mom For Spilling Heath Secrets In Court Documents

Britney Spears is said to be very upset with her mother, Lynne Spears, this week. The pop singer was allegedly shocked with what her mom spilled about her health in court documents.

According to Radar Online, Britney is feeling betrayed by her mother after she filed court documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and claimed that her daughter was in “danger” due to her mental health struggles.

Sources tell the outlet that Britney couldn’t believe that Lynne had gone behind her back and is now trying to get control when it comes to her medical care and treatment, claiming that Lynne had violated family rules.

“Britney could not believe that [Lynne] went around them when all she had to do was just talk to them and tell them that she wanted to be more included in the process,” an insider revealed.

“Lynne talking about Britney’s condition violated so many rules in their family because everyone was being very guarded about it,” the source added.

The family drama comes just days after the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi. Britney claims that Sam had caused her “severe mental trauma,” and alleged that her parents and her two sons, Preston and Jayden, were also in danger.

The order states that Lutfi must stay at least 200 feet away from Britney and her family members.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently spent weeks in a mental health facility after claiming she needed a break to deal with some tough times in her life, such as her father’s recent life-threatening illness.

The singer was released from the treatment facility earlier this month, but her mental health issues are far from over.

TMZ reports that Lynne Spears filed paperwork asking for her daughter’s medical records and treatment plan. Britney has been under a conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, since the singer’s 2008 breakdown.

The conservatorship has given Jamie the power to decide how Britney’s money is being handled, as well as her medical treatment. Sources tell the outlet that Lynne and Jamie are now in a clear disagreement about how to best treat their daughter’s health issues.

Sources claim that Britney Spears isn’t functioning well since being released from treatment and is in “dire” condition after the medications she was previously taking failed to work. She’s now allegedly working with doctors to find a new combination of medication that will help her.