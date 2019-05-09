Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ Revival Adds More Original Cast Members, Will See Return Of Fan-Favorite Sketches

This is some vital information!

The highly-anticipated return of Nickelodeon’s iconic ’90s sketch show All That has added on even more familiar faces and, according to E! News, will see the return of several fan-favorite bits.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, All That alum Kenan Thompson — who is currently a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live — will be returning for the program’s revival, as well as serving as an executive producer. Thompson is known for several classic characters from the teen comedy show, including Pierre Escargot and Superdude.

The 40-year-old is also one half of the famous duo that starred in the hit sketch “Good Burger,” which, according to E! News, will be revived in the upcoming reboot of the show thanks to the addition of Kel Mitchell to the cast. Kenan and Kel were both original cast members of the hit television series that ran for nearly a decade and went on to star not only in a full-length film version of “Good Burger,” but their own spinoff series Kenan & Kel as well.

Kel will also be taking on the role of executive producer alongside Kenan and Kevin Kay, who has worked on other popular ’90s Nickelodeon shows such as Figure It Out and KaBlam!

The OG All That cast is BACK to bring you NEW episodes soon! ???????? https://t.co/1TALG0wR93 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 9, 2019

Mitchell is not the only one coming back for All That’s revival. Both Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will also be making appearances on the reboot as well, and E! News has reported that two of Denberg’s most notable sketches — “Vital Information” and “Loud Librarian” — are making a return to television as well.

Joining the four All That alums will be a new cast of seven “awesome” kids, Kenan told Us Weekly last month.

“Some are going to do impressions, some will do voices, some are just going to be their crazy selves,” he said.

Thompson also explained to the news outlet that he had heard that a number of other original cast members were interested in making a guest appearance in the revival.

“I’m hearing Katrina [Johnson}…Angelique [Bates]…[and] Alisa [Reyes] is down, so pretty much the original seven. And then everybody else, we would love to just have them come and show their love and pass the torch to this new casting,” he revealed, also noting that he would “love” for Amanda Bynes to make a cameo as well.

The original run of the hit teen sketch show ran on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005 and provided a launch pad for the successful careers of all four returning cast members, as well as a number of other famous names such as Nick Cannon, Amanda Bynes, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

#AllThat premiered on this day 25 years ago! Take a look back at the show's best comedy sketches featuring Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and more. https://t.co/sVHzHRwacc pic.twitter.com/jTMSQTxX71 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 16, 2019

Its reboot was announced earlier this year in February, delighting ’90s babies across the country. Also in the works from the popular television network are a new Rugrats series and a miniseries of the spooky show Are You Afraid of the Dark?

All That is set to premiere on Nickelodeon sometime during the summer of 2019.