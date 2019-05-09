Lori Loughlin’s Former Co-Star, Paul Greene, Offers Her His Support Amid College Admissions Scandal

Paul Greene, Lori Loughlin’s former co-star in When Calls the Heart, is reportedly supporting the actress through what might be the toughest time in her life.

Speaking to Us Weekly at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Wednesday, Greene said that he had been communicating with Loughlin

“Through text messages… I send her a few more love hearts [to show her] that I’m thinking about her, and that I’m with her and that I’m her friend.”

Greene also said that he would be there for Loughlin “no matter what she needs and that’s what friends do.”

He said she was the “most incredible, amazing human being you’ve ever met” that it was hard to make sense of what was happening.

“All I know what to do is be loving and a consistent friend no matter what is even accused or found. That’s what a friend does. Especially when things get hard is when you need your friends.”

Greene, 44, said that he was surprised when he heard that Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had been arrested. He also said that he was not the only person who was shocked by the news, adding that there was not a single person that was surprised.

“I don’t want to get into details of my opinion, but my heart goes out to her and my support is always with her,” he said.

Greene said that the film community was like a big family, and when something happens to someone in that community, everybody takes notice.

The Hallmark Channel released Loughlin from When Calls the Heart — and the rest of her obligations with the company — after her arrest for having allegedly paid $500,000 to get her daughters accepted into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and Giannulli, along with dozens of other parents, were arrested in March on mail fraud charges. They defendants stand accused of conspiring with William Singer in order to bribe college coaches and school officials, seeking to falsify documents and exam scores to have their children admitted to elite colleges.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them, insisting that they did not know they were doing anything wrong. They face up to 40 years if found guilty.

Loughlin’s character, Mayor Abigail Stanton, was written out of When Calls the Heart, which began its sixth season just a few weeks ago. The writers had Stanton leave town, and heading eastward to take care of her ailing mother.