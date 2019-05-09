Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria Gives Billy An Answer

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that next week Victoria will give Billy an answer to his proposal. Things seem to be going well for them, but news that Adam is alive will rock Victoria’s world.

According to Soap Opera Digest, on Friday, May 17, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will, at long last, arrive at a decision about her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson). Billy rushed things and popped the question a while ago after Victoria repeatedly asked Billy to take things slow. While she did not tell Billy no, Victoria also didn’t say yes to his quick proposal.

Since then, things have gone well for the newly reunited couple, and Billy even told Jill (Jess Walton) about it when she returned for Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral. In addition to figuring out her future with Billy, Victoria has also worried about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) big secret. However, The Inquisitr reported that Victoria learns the truth that her brother, Adam (Mark Grossman), is alive, and her first thought is relief at finally knowing what Victor has been hiding all these weeks.

Victoria’s relief only lasts a moment, though, because she realizes that with Adam back, she’ll have some competition at Newman Enterprises just when she got rid of both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). For years, now, Victoria has fought to win favor with Victor at the family company, and now Nick has Dark Horse and Abby has Society, leaving Newman all for Victoria.

Another sibling added to the mix isn’t Victoria’s idea of fun. Plus, there’s the fact that Adam caused Delia’s death, and Billy has never forgiven him for that, which certainly complicates things for Victoria and her decision about her and Billy’s future. While Billy vows to ensure that Victoria and the kids are safe from Adam, Victoria may have her own ideas of how to handle things with her brother’s return.

Victoria might tell Billy that she doesn’t have time to try again with him because she will have to focus her efforts on securing her future at Newman, which sounds like a total Victoria move. However, she could appreciate having a partner in crime, and Victoria might tell Billy yes because she realizes it is good to have somebody firmly in her corner with such upheaval in her family with Adam’s shocking return to Genoa City.

No matter what Victoria tells Billy, it’s likely that things for them will not be smooth sailing in the coming weeks.