‘B&B’s’ Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Return Date & The Reason ‘Steo’ Fans Think Leo’s Back, Too

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will be pleased to know that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood recently confirmed her return date to the CBS soap. The actress told fans during a Facebook Live interview that they could expect Steffy Forrester to return to their screens on May 23. However, it seems as if she may not make the trip alone. Fans are speculating that it appears as if Leo (Sam Myerson) may make a comeback, too.

Wood has been on maternity leave after giving birth to her son, Rise, in March. She also recently picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, per The Inquisitr. While Wood’s personal life has been extremely eventful, B&B viewers have missed her on the long-running soap.

Currently, Steffy is in Paris where she is overseeing Forrester International. Liam (Scott Clifton) recently visited his ex-wife and the girls at Hope’s (Annika Noelle) insistence. While he was there, Amelia (Nicola Posener) insisted that Liam belonged with Steffy. According to the sage British nanny, she knew that Steffy still had feelings for him.

Of course, many “Queen Steffy” fans disagree with this sentiment. They remember that the character told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam that she would no longer be a pawn in their ever-changing plans. She told them, “I choose me,” and then carved out a life for her and her daughters.

However, there was a certain man that seemed to catch Steffy’s eye. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will recall that a devastatingly handsome European buyer asked Steffy out to dinner. Fans have been stalking his Instagram page ever since he made his first appearance on the show since they believe that “Steo” are a match made in heaven.

Myerson recently posted a boomerang video that had fans wondering if he was returning to The Bold and the Beautiful. The actor pointed out that he only had to put on a navy suit to have many questioning him about whether he would be starring on the CBS soap opera again. He reported that he had been inundated with messages as fans questioned his attire. He also congratulated Wood on her well-deserved Emmy.

Interestingly, Myerson never addressed the rumors directly, which only added fuel to the fire. While it remains to be seen whether Steffy will return with a new love interest, many fans just “want Leo back.” Of course, the suit is entirely optional.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.