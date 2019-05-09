Halle Berry Teases Bare Hips In Sultry New Instagram Pic — And Fans Are Loving It

The gorgeous actress showed off her enviable figure in a very revealing photo, in which she wore nothing but a curve-hugging tank top.

Halle Berry is showing off a bit of skin in her latest Instagram post.

Earlier today, the stunning 52-year-old Hollywood A-lister took to the popular social media platform to share one of her usual uplifting, inspirational messages. In classic Halle Berry style, the gorgeous Catwoman star accompanied her post with a sultry, skin-baring snap, treating her 5.1 million Instagram followers to a splendid view of her age-defying figure.

As The Inquisitr previously covered, Halle became more open to the idea of flaunting her insanely fit body on social media after undergoing grueling physical training for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last month.

As such, Halle has been using her Instagram page to document her intense fitness regimen – and to show off the spectacular results of all of her hard work in very revealing snaps. For instance, on Monday she posted a jaw-dropping underwear pic in which she donned a distressed denim jacket and a black bikini. Per a recent report from The Inquisitr, Halle put her pert derriere on display in the daring snapshot, while also giving a tiny view of her very large and beautifully elaborate back tattoo. Soon after that, she turned to Instagram once more to drop yet another sizzling photo – and got some viral attention for it.

In her latest photo share, Halle wore nothing but a gray tank top, one emblazoned with the words “Here for a good time, not a long time” written in white letters across the chest. The Cloud Atlas actress cut a very sexy figure in the provocative snap, leaving many of her fans wanting more. As she tugged on her form-fitting top to cover up her intimate curves, the ageless beauty teased her sculpted hips from underneath her scanty attire and flashed a glimpse of her incredibly toned thighs.

Halle looked spectacular in the enticing snap, one in which she let her natural beauty shine through by opting to go makeup-free. Posing against what appeared to a massive old tree, the X-Men alum pressed her back against the aged bark as she turned her head to the side and closed her eyes to bask in the sunlight with a coy smile blossoming on her beautiful face.

The 52-year-old stunner sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter with the seductive snap, which garnered more than 66,000 likes in addition to nearly 1,250 comments. Unsurprisingly, her fans flooded the comments section with many heartfelt messages of appreciation, in which they piled on the praises for Halle’s youthful look.

“I need that t-shirt in my life! You look great, as always,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, ending their message with a trail of five blowing kiss emoji.

“Sooo in love with your instagram [sic] posts,” penned another, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment.

“Love u [sic] soooooo much,” declared one adoring fan.

The sentiment was mirrored by many of the people who took the time to reach out to Halle in the comments section after seeing her head-turning photo.