Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Stuns In Dripping Wet Bikini Snap On Instagram

Shanina Shaik has no problem in filling her Instagram feed with bikini snaps. The Victoria’s Secret model has been posting shot after shot of herself in some seriously skimpy two-pieces, and her latest upload today certainly did not disappoint.

In the most recent addition to the 28-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account, the babe was captured enjoying a relaxing day at the pool — and she was definitely dressed to impress. The camera caught a dripping wet Shanina lifting herself out of the water after taking a swim, allowing the camera lens — and her 1.7 million followers — to catch a glimpse of her flawless bikini body. Her enviable figure was barely covered up in a minuscule baby blue two-piece.

The Australian beauty left very little to the imagination in her itty-bitty swimwear, and her bikini did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. She sported a tiny triangle-style top that was held together by a single strap which clasped at the small of her back. As for her lower half, the model rocked a pair of tiny bikini bottoms that put her dangerous curves completely on display. The cheeky design of the garment left Shanina’s pert derriere on view, while the thin strap of the waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection.

The completely soaked supermodel stared down the camera with a sensual look. Her signature long dark tresses were slicked back behind her head, cascading all the way down her back. The style kept her locks out of her makeup-free face, allowing her to show off her striking features as she enjoyed her day in paradise.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell quickly showed their love for her most recent social media snap. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up more than 8,500 likes after just one hour of having been posted. Dozens of comments have been attached to the post, most users complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another fan said that she was “perfect.”

A third fan encouraged the stunner to continue sharing bikini photos, writing that they wanted one “daily.”

Shanina’s dripping wet upload followed another snap which sent temperatures soaring. The catwalk queen was captured modeling yet another barely-there bikini, one that revealed just as much skin as her icy blue two-piece from today’s upload. The babe wowed her fans in a red-and-white striped swimwear set that flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its wide, plunging neckline — sending her followers into a frenzy.