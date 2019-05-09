‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Finalist Raine Michaels Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search finalist Raine Michaels has become quite popular on social media ever since her first bikini photo shoot was posted online, largely thanks to her amazing assets and stunning looks.

Titillating her fans again, the 18-year-old stunner recently shared a picture from the magazine’s photo shoot — one which became an instant hit among her fans.

In this snap, Raine could be seen donning a blue Celeste bikini that left little to the imagination, as it could barely contain the model’s enviable breasts. The bikini also allowed the model to put her stomach and thighs on full display. She stood half submerged in the sea, and struck a pose for the sizzling picture.

In terms of her aesthetics, she wore minimal makeup to pull off a very beachy look, and she let her blond tresses down to exude sexy vibes. Per the geotag, the pic was captured in the Bahamas. In the attached caption, Raine thanked Sports Illustrated for making her dreams come true in giving her the opportunity to model for the magazine. She said that she feels honored to be featured in the same magazine where models like Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek, and Alex Morgan have made their mark.

She also gave a shoutout to her fellow swimsuit search finalists.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture in question racked up more than 7,000 likes and almost 250 comments. Fans showered the model with various compliments, calling her “gorgeous,” “extremely sexy,” and a “goddess of beauty.”

The model seems to be very excited to see herself in the magazine, and as fans and followers posted Raine’s photo shoot snap on their own Instagram pages, she took several screen shots. She posted many fan tributes to her Instagram Stories feed in an apparent gesture of gratitude for promoting her picture.

Prior to posting said picture, Raine shared an close-cropped image wherein she was wearing the same revealing bikini. This picture garnered an additional 9,000 likes and close to 200 comments, numbers which show that fans were totally in love with the snap.

Talking about her selection in the swimsuit search, Raine told Sports Illustrated that it was more than she could have ever hoped for.