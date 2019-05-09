What Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Will Look Like, According To A Forensic Artist

Baby Sussex has finally arrived, and though pictures have been released of infant Archie, that hasn’t stopped royal fans from wondering how the little one will look when he grows up.

Royal fans were particularly disappointed that baby Archie had a hat on his head, keeping it a mystery as to whether the new royal addition has red hair like his father or black hair like his mother. However, forensic artist Joe Mullins gave a potential future image of the newest Sussex, per The Sun.

Joe Mullins is a highly respected forensic imaging specialist based in Washington D.C. and has helped the police find missing children by sketching age progression. However, according to his personal website, he also enjoys making “fun but scientific forecasts” on how celebrities will look in the future or how their children will look. Other objects of his sketches have included Madonna, Britney Spears, and the child of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

Mullins believes that though Archie’s hair will be brown rather than his father’s famous ginger, it will nonetheless have the slightest traces of red. Mullins also believes that Archie will have deep blue eyes, full lips, and the famous Windsor ears.

That said, back in 2012, Mullins created two sketches of what he thought the child of Prince William and Kate Middleton would look like, as seen in The Daily Mail. However, the sketches were less than successful, and do not seem to resemble Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis.

Baby Sussex, now known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born early on May 6. Two days later, parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their son to the world.

At the event, an interviewer asked which parent Archie most resembled.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan replied. Harry also pointed out that babies’ looks change often.

“Everyone says that babies change over two weeks that basically we’re monitoring him to see how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

However, Prince Harry couldn’t resist adding a little dad joke about Archie’s appearance.

“He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also happy to open up about the temperament of their newborn. After an interviewer asked if little Archie was a “good baby,” Meghan was quick to reply.

“He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Prince Harry is currently on a work trip to the Netherlands, but will soon return to Frogmore Cottage where mother and baby are said to be resting.