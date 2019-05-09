Why Won’t WEtv Cast Jenelle Evans And David Eason On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’? His Mental Health Is A Big Concern

Jenelle Evans' husband may be a flight risk.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were rumored to be joining the cast of Marriage Boot Camp. However, according to a new report, they won’t be added to the show until Eason is able to pass a psychiatric evaluation.

On May 9, TMZ revealed that while WEtv recently claimed they have no plan to include the former Teen Mom 2 on their reality series, the network has already told Evans and Eason that they would like them to appear on the show. That said, Eason’s erratic behavior is a concern and before they allow him to come on set, they will have him evaluated by a psychologist to ensure he will not be a safety risk for Evans or any other member of the production crew or cast.

If Eason is unable to pass the test, WEtv is expected to move forward with the new season of Marriage Boot Camp without Evans and Eason.

As the outlet explained, WEtv isn’t only concerned with Eason’s recent killing of his family dog, Nugget, who nipped at his daughter, two-year-old Ensley, before his tragic death. They’re also concerned about the past allegations of an attack made by Evans, who suggested during a 911-call last year that Eason may have broken her collarbone during a fight at their home.

Eason has also been known to have an obsession with guns. He also is said to have a history of mental instability.

While there is said to be a possibility of Evans and Eason joining Wetv for the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, the network could still pull out. After all, they received tons of backlash from viewers and concerned fans after it was first reported that the Teen Mom 2 stars could appear.

According to TMZ‘s report, WEtv has been trying to get Evans and Eason to join the Marriage Boot Camp cast for two years but Evans’ MTV contract for Teen Mom 2 was allegedly standing in the way. That said, the network did allow her co-stars, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, to appear on the show years ago.

On Instagram days ago, following the death of Nugget, Evans opened up about her grief.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me,” she wrote. “You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9A airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.