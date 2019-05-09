‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, May 10: Sally Blasts Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 10, promise fireworks when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) run into each other. Sally had always been respectful toward Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) mother, but it seems as if she had no reason to hold her tongue any longer. Sally and Quinn will have words, per Highlight Hollywood. However, the redhead would do well to remember that Quinn has a rather mean streak when crossed.

Sally and Wyatt are no longer together. She packed her bags and left the beach house after the pair had a huge fight. Wyatt was upset because she did not come running to him about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He felt that Sally had betrayed his trust when she kept Thomas’ secret instead of telling Wyatt about his scheme to split up Hope and Liam.

Sally repeatedly apologized to Wyatt but he was livid. He felt that she had been keeping secrets from him, conveniently forgetting that he had also just betrayed her. B&B fans know that he kissed Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) after finding the text message from Thomas to Sally. He blasted Sally and cut her down. Sally decided to move out and Wyatt did not even try to stop the woman for whom he once professed his love.

Wyatt confronts an emotional Sally about the secrets she's been keeping. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kJHIn3Uawj #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/0myI9dygDB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 7, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally is heartbroken about their breakup. While at Forrester Creations, she blamed Thomas for her failed relationship. She felt that if Thomas had kept his distance she would never have betrayed Wyatt in the first place.

Since both Sally and Quinn work at Forrester Creations it was only a matter of time before these two ladies came face-to-face. Wyatt has already informed his mother that he and Sally had split. He also told her that Thomas had not been after Sally and that he was out to break up Hope and Liam’s marriage. Quinn was delighted at the turn of events. She always preferred Flo for her son and wanted the redhead out of the picture.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will gloat when she meets with Sally. She will enjoy rubbing Sally’s single status in her face. However, Sally will give as good as she gets. By the time Sally’s done with Quinn, she will know better than to mess with a Spectra.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.