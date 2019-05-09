Kim Kardashian Reportedly Still Hasn’t Decided On A Name For Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to welcome their fourth child any day now. However, the couple is reportedly yet to pick a name for the little bundle of joy.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye are struggling to find the perfect name for their new baby. With the couple’s surrogate due to give birth at any moment, it seems that they’re under a time crunch.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars already share three children together — daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl Chicago. They’re now expecting their second son, via surrogate, sometime this month.

Sources tell the outlet that the baby won’t have his official name until Kim gets a chance to meet him, spending some quality time with her newborn son. However, she does have a handful of names picked out that she may use.

“She’s narrowed down names, but she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision,” an insider told the outlet.

“She can’t wait to meet the baby. She will probably do what she always does and go into nesting mode once the baby is born. She always loves the baby stage the most. It has always been her dream to have a big family, and it feels surreal to her that the baby will be here soon. She’s very relaxed and calm about everything, though, because she’s done it so many times now. She’s a total pro,” the source added.

As many fans know, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her oldest children, North and Saint, but turned to surrogacy after doctors advised her against any more pregnancies.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter, Chicago, was born via surrogate in January of 2018 — and their son is soon to follow. Rumors have already started to circulate that the baby may have secretly arrived. However, Kardashian shut down those rumors before heading to the Met Gala on Monday night.

It’s unclear whether or not Kardashian and West will continue to expand their family after welcoming baby No. 4, but sources tell Entertainment Tonight that — although the pair have always wanted a big family — they will likely stop once their second son comes into the world.

In the past, Kanye has talked about wanting even more kids, revealing he would love to be the father to seven little ones. However, Kim has revealed that she is not on board with that idea.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.