‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Cover Girl Alex Morgan Bares It All In Sexy Swimsuit Series On Instagram

American soccer player Alex Morgan was honored as one of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s 2019 edition’s cover girls. The magazine released the issue just ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup for which Morgan is expected to lead Team USA into a huge victory at the tournament in France. The soccer champion has expanded her reach beyond the sport into the world of modeling, starring as a cover girl for the magazine for the third time.

The soccer player took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of photos of herself from the shoot, dressed in a variety of different swimsuits that show off her athletic figure. In the caption, Morgan admits that she couldn’t pick a favorite suit so she posted her four favorites for her fans to look through.

In the first image, the model kneels with her legs spread apart in the ocean shallows, dressed in a gold velvet bikini with a cleavage-flaunting top that crosses her chest and ties around her neck. Her body and hair are wet from the recent dip in the water and her followers get to see a perfect shot of her sculpted abdominal muscles.

The second photo, shot from above, looks down at the model as she rests her hands on a rock wall. She is wearing a bright white swimsuit that dips inward at the bottom, not quite covering her entire backside and giving fans a view of her pert booty. Morgan gazes up at the camera with a sultry expression that highlights her stunning blue eyes and pouty lips.

In the third photo, the model plays with a yellow soccer ball as the camera snaps the photo from behind, catching her mid-action. In the cheeky shot, Morgan has her tongue sticking out with the soccer ball trapped between her bent calf and thigh as she leans back and holds onto it with one hand. She’s dressed in a navy blue bikini that shows off every inch of her sculpted figure.

In the final image, Morgan sports a yellow, open-backed suit that covers her belly and includes straps that dip down to her waist. Her side faces the camera as she gazes off into the distance with a slight smile while her damp, salty hair hangs down across half her face.

Living life fearlessly & unapologetically. Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for the 2019 cover! https://t.co/brTb7P1zsC — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 8, 2019

The athlete’s 5.7 million followers couldn’t have been more pleased with the photos, expressing their awe of her perfect body and voting on their favorite of the four images. Some of her fans simply wrote that they loved all of the swimsuits, with many adding that there was no way it was possible to pick just one.