Cara Delevingne Goes Fully Braless, Instagram Thinks She Looks Like Scarlett Johansson

Cara Delevingne is a model known for her sharp bone structure, piercing blue eyes, and one-of-a-kind looks. Some Instagram users are seeing things differently as of late, however.

On May 9, the model updated her Instagram account. A recent picture shows Cara braving a braless look in a paneled beige top with sheer weaving around the stomach, shoulders, and sleeves. With a glitzy high-rise backdrop and a Big Apple feel, the snap fits the caption – the 27-year-old mentions the “Manhattan” location. Cara’s blonde bob appears slick and chic, and a similar aesthetic is conjured via her pink lips. The picture is, as Cara writes, a throwback to her Dior Makeup shoot for its Addict lipstick line. Cara also wore Dior to this year’s Met Gala, per The Independent.

Despite the racy outfit, fans appear to be commenting on Cara’s apparent resemblance to another blond starlet. A comment read as follows.

“You look a bit like Scarlett Johansson on [sic] this pic.”

Interestingly, the opinion was contrasted by another user’s comment.

“Thought this was Margot Robbie.”

Elsewhere, comments saw Delevingne called “simply irresistible” and “beautiful.” Being compared to both the Avengers: Endgame and Suicide Squad actresses in one day is likely a first for this model. Cara did, of course, share the Suicide Squad set with Robbie in 2016.

With 41.9 million Instagram followers, Cara is one of modeling’s most popular faces. Alongside Kendall Jenner — and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid — this British sensation is a bonafide “it” girl. Cara offers up offbeat vibes, edgy street looks, and an Instagram feed that showcases a good sense of humor. Low-brow as Cara’s joking updates may be, her lucrative contracts are anything but. Along with having worked for Dior, this leggy sensation has featured in campaigns for Burberry and Rimmel.

A multi-faceted personality, Cara is a power model, actress, and singer. Much like fellow model Gigi Hadid, Cara has also entered the world of design. While Hadid has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger for clothing collections, Delevingne has co-created two collections for DKNY and Mulberry. Cara likewise enjoys the celebrity spotlight. Her selfie with James Corden came ahead of her March appearance on the show.

When it comes to similarities between Cara and Scarlett, it’s likely a matter of opinion. Robbie and Delevingne do, however, share common ground beyond their Suicide Squad work. Both actresses have appeared on James Corden’s show.

Cara’s Instagram feed is followed by a plethora of A-List celebrities. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, and Priyanka Chopra all follow Cara. Likewise keeping tabs on Delevingne are models Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.