Louis C.K. Talks About Life As A Pariah During Recent Stand-Up Show

The stand-up routine was quoted In a newspaper review, despite a copyright notice that sought to forbid it.

Comedian Louis C.K., whose career took a beating two years ago after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, has been attempting a comeback in recent months. On several occasions following Louis C.K.’s recent performances, the contents of his set have leaked. On one occasion, a recording of his set was posted online in its entirety.

When the comedian announced — earlier this month — that he was performing a series of dates at the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, he raised some eyebrows by announcing extraordinary measures to prevent the set from being recorded. Per The Inquisitr, Louis C.K. released a note requiring attendees of the Minneapolis show to place their phones in Yondr pouches to prevent recording, while also requiring that jokes and other material quoted in the routine “not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the ‘Use’), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Louis CK.”

Many people noted the irony of Louis C.K. demanding “consent” from anyone, in light of the accusations he has faced.

Neal Justin of The Minneapolis Star Tribune attended C.K.’s show Tuesday, reviewed it for the newspaper, and did not abide by the comedian’s guidelines.

“I used to play arenas,” Justin quoted the comedian as saying, early in his set at the comedy club. “Lucky for you, I had a bad year.” Louis C.K. also joked about his status as a pariah, noting that he’s gotten used to eating alone in restaurants — and having strangers give him the finger. The comedian also addressed the accusations against him more directly.

Louis C.K. addresses controversy, 'bad year' at Minneapolis comedy club https://t.co/Tnmk1W1JL3 pic.twitter.com/aeoCxpYHYU — Star Tribune Variety (@entertain_mn) May 8, 2019

Justin added that Louis C.K. was looking “trimmer” and better-groomed than he did before his exile, and that he appeared confident while on stage. Justin also reported that — while there were some shocking jokes — there was nothing along the as controversial as jokes surrounding Parkland school shooting survivors, jokes that were part of a previously leaked routine. Justin also reported that some protesters appeared outside of the venue prior to the show.

Loading...

In the review, Justin did not address the restrictions that C.K. had placed on reporting about the performance.

Louis C.K., after years of rumors, admitted in late 2017 that he had made a habit of exposing himself to women without their consent. This confession came about after several women went on the record to levy claims against the comedian in The New York Times. This led to Louis C.K. losing several gigs, including planned specials at Netflix and executive producer roles on multiple FX shows. A movie the comedian directed, I Love You Daddy, also saw its release canceled.

The comedian’s attempt at a comeback has divided the comedy world, with some club owners eager to give the former A-lister a chance to return, while others believe it’s unfair to let an admitted sexual harasser back into comedy clubs.