BBC Host Fired For Royal Baby Tweet Tells Boss To ‘F*** Off’

Danny Baker, the BBC Radio 5 Live radio host who was fired on Wednesday after tweeting a photo of a chimp dressed in clothes with the caption, “Royal baby leaves hospital,” reportedly told his bosses to “f*** off,” among other things.

Baker reportedly launched into an expletive-laced rant after his boss fired him for the tweet, according to The Sun.

Baker, 61, reportedly told BBC controller Jonathan Wall, “F*** you and f*** off.”

The radio host deleted the tweet after a severe backlash on the social media platform. Twitter users called the post racist due to the fact that Meghan Markle’s father is white and her mother is black. Baker also offered an apology for the tweet.

“Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up. Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased,” he said.

“Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”

Baker shared the post a few hours after Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance with baby Archie.

While speaking with The Sun outside his London home in his pajamas, Baker said the incident was “not the first time and possibly not the last time” he would be fired for a tweet. He also said the whole thing was “rotten.”

“You see these sorts of things happening to other people and you kill yourself laughing. It’s a Twitter storm. The point is they (the BBC) have given credence to the vampires by claiming I meant it. It’s rotten,” he said.

Danny Baker sorry over 'stupid' royal baby chimp tweet https://t.co/Y2DDcirz5l — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 9, 2019

Baker claimed he did not know which members of the royal family were having a baby. He said he knew there was a royal baby born, but he did not know it was Meghan and Harry’s. He also claimed there was no connotation behind the tweet, adding that he could have easily used another silly photo to mark the occasion.

Loading...

“I would never in a million years make light of racism,” he added.

Baker did admit the tweet was a big mistake and even offered an apology directly to Archie.

However, that was not enough.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed with The Sun that Baker had been let go. In a statement, the spokesperson said that the tweet was a serious error in judgment that went against the station’s standards. In an email to The Sun, Wall also confirmed that Baker’s tweet went against BBC’s values.