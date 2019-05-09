Halle Berry Prepares To Direct A Movie For The First Time Ever

The Inquirer reports that John Wick: Chapter 3 actress Halle Berry is preparing to tackle her first film, the action-drama Bruised, as a director. The film begins shooting this summer on the East Coast of the United States and follows female MMA fighter Jackie Justice, who must face her demons when her estranged son reappears in her life.

Although the Oscar and Golden Globe winner didn’t plan on directing Bruised, she said the script — which was written by Michelle Rosenfarb — inspired her. After she read it, she wanted to change it so that it could “be more relevant today than that original story.”

In particular, Barry wanted to change the character from a 22-year-old Irish Catholic white girl to someone like her — older and fighting for her last shot.

“When you’re 22 and you screw up, you get another chance. When you’re where I’m at in life and you screw up, you’re done. A last chance is much more impactful than just another chance.”

The 52-year-old actress said that she’s at a time in her life when both her kids, Nahla Ariela Aubry, 11, and Maceo Robert Martinez, 5, are in school, which gives her the time to focus on things that make her happy outside of her children.

“So that’s why work is back on my plate again. I’ve got exciting things coming up—this movie (John Wick: Chapter 3), and I’m directing my next movie very soon. It’s got to be something that makes me say, OK, I’m going to leave the kids for a minute to go do something for me.”

Halle Berry recalls early days in Hollywood as a woman of color ???? Listen: https://t.co/BJEF2XI8P2 pic.twitter.com/hhIs0LUgA1 — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2019

As of now, Bruised is in preproduction and the script is getting finalized. The team is planning to shoot in the Bronx or New Jersey, and Barry says that actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty — who is also her friend — is helping guide her through the process when she needs help.

As The Inquisitr reported, Barry recently took to Instagram to post a steamy photo wearing just a denim jacket and underwear with the caption “Peekaboo.” She is no stranger to the social media service and previously posted pictures of her workouts as she went through her John Wick training — which crammed three years of martial arts training into six months.

John Wick: Chapter 3 opens on Friday, May 17, and follows Wick (Keanu Reeves) as he struggles to survive in the face of several New York bounty hunters attempting to collect the $14 million prize offered for his assassination.