Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Has News For Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, May 10, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will defend his marriage. After his brother alerted him to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans, he returned to Los Angeles. Liam is determined to fight for Hope (Annika Noelle), and he will face off with Thomas, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam was in Paris when he received a call from Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Wyatt told him that Thomas was brainwashing Hope, trying to make her believe that her instincts were correct. Thomas was encouraging her to let go of Liam, so that he could be with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. He also told Hope that she could be a family with him and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas even lied to Hope, and told her that it was Caroline’s wish that she should look after Douglas if anything ever happened to her.

Liam was shocked that Thomas would betray him this way, and rushed home. He came face-to-face with Thomas, and told him that his scheming would come to an end. He will lash out at Thomas, and will tell him that Hope is a married woman. He wants Forrester to respect the sanctity of his union with Hope, and will warn him to back off.

When someone tries to steal your significant other #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/g0sTxlpK70 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 9, 2019

Thomas was caught by surprise by Liam returning earlier than expected. While he may initially listen to Liam’s tirade, Thomas will give as good as he gets. He has seen the way that Liam has treated Steffy, and knows that his sister could never count on him. Thomas will contend that Hope deserves better, and that he can give her stability.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will point out that Liam is currently going between households, and that he needs to prioritize his family with Steffy. Hope will always have to share her husband with another. On the other hand, Thomas can give her all of the attention that she deserves. She can also be a mother to his son, Douglas.

As Liam tries to put boundaries in place, Thomas will deliver his final blow. He will tell Liam that Hope belongs to him now. Liam will be caught off-guard by Thomas’ statement. Has Hope chosen to leave Liam, and be with Thomas?

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, and find out why Thomas believes that he and Hope are together. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.