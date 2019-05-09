Lisa Vanderpump Reveals She Ran Into Kyle Richards For The First Time Since ‘RHOBH’ Blowout In Her Kitchen

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-stars have been estranged for months amid the 'Puppy Gate' scandal.

Lisa Vanderpump has finally come face to face with Kyle Richards, months after their explosive “Puppy Gate” argument in the kitchen of Lisa’s palatial Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa. Vanderpump told Us Weekly that she bumped into her former friend recently, and it was all good between them.

“I actually ran into Kyle the other day,” the 58-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly, without elaborating on where she saw her. “It was OK.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw the drama unfold last month, when Kyle Richards showed up at Lisa Vanderpump’s house to tell her that the RHOBH group believed she was behind a leaked tabloid story regarding Dorit Kemsley’s dog. Said dog had ended up at a kill shelter. The chat started with a glass of rosé and ended with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Richards out of the house with a swift, “Goodbye Kyle!”

Lisa Vanderpump later revealed on her Very Vanderpump blog that, after the blowout, she quickly blocked Kyle Richards from her phone.

“She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!”

Lisa also recently renovated her kitchen, partly due to the bad memories of the blowout with Kyle. The former friends have been estranged for months, until now.

While her impromptu reunion with Kyle Richards was “ok,” Lisa Vanderpump downplayed the possibility of a friendly run-in with Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK. Lisa told Us Weekly that she doesn’t even know Dorit that well, and only knows PK through social circles in London. However, the SUR owner said she can’t be friends with anyone who believes she is lying about her involvement in the dog drama. Vanderpump went on to say that friendship is based on trust and honesty, and that even PK believed her when she swore her innocence on the lives of her children.

“But she said no,” Lisa said of Dorit. “So he has to stand by his wife and I support and I respect that because Ken stands by me.”

While only time will tell if Lisa Vanderpump can rekindle her friendship with Kyle Richards, winds of change seem to be on the horizon for the embattled cast members of the Bravo hit. Kyle Richards recently revealed that, after five years, she has finally let go of her past drama with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville.

Kyle told E! News‘ Just the Sip that she had encountered Brandi twice in recent months — once at Bravo studios and once at the local post office — and that her longtime nemesis was “as nice as could be.” The reality star said it made her realize that life is too short to hold onto bad feelings, adding, “You gotta let bygones be bygones.”

Now that Kyle Richards has also bumped into Lisa Vanderpump, and all was apparently okay, maybe an appearance by the Vanderpump Rules queen bee at the upcoming RHOBH reunion isn’t out of the question after all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.