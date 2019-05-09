‘Pump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Admits To Getting ‘Caught Up’ On Instagram After 50 Cent Feud: ‘I Get Sensitive’

Lala Kent got emotional.

Lala Kent took to Instagram on May 9 to share an emotional post about the hateful things she often faces online.

After enduring a very messy feud with rapper 50 Cent last month, during which he suggested she was using her “sucker” fiancé, Randall Emmett, for his money, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted to getting “caught up” in what people say about her.

“I start caring about what people say about me, I get sensitive, can’t shake things off, and lose myself,” Kent admitted.

According to Kent, she was forgetting that her life is precious and filled with love. As she explained, she has a loving fiancé, two soon-to-be stepdaughters who “rock [her] world,” and a great family. She also gave a nod to her late father, who she said “continues to shed blessings” on her from heaven.

“This is all too good,” she wrote.

Kent’s post came just as her recent girls’ trip to Paris, France, came to an end. As fans may have seen, Kent has been enjoying time in Europe with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, for the past several days.

While it has not yet been confirmed, the trip may have marked the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Kent’s vacation seemed to come at a great time. After all, she was fresh off her messy online dispute with 50 Cent and luckily benefitted from having her close friends around and not having any responsibilities to focus on.

Now that Kent is back home in Los Angeles, she and Emmett are back together at their Bel Air home, which they’ve been renovating for the past year, and soon, they will be getting started on planning their wedding, which will take place in Miami next April.

Although Kent and Emmett didn’t do much to prepare for their upcoming wedding in the months that followed their September 2018 engagement, they chose a date for their big day in April after riding around in a helicopter and checking out venues for their big day.

During an interview last month on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM, via Page Six, Kent spoke of her desire to have children and said she and Emmett were planning to start their family very soon after their wedding.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.