‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Stems In Nearly Invisible Daisy Dukes

Another day, another bombshell photo from model Rachel Cook. As fans know, the Playboy stunner regularly takes to her Instagram account to share photos of her flawless figure and yesterday was no exception. In a series of throwback images, the 24-year-old reminds her followers what a blast she had over the last few years at EDC in Las Vegas.

The first photo in the set shows Rachel rocking long, blonde locks — a far cry from her natural, short brunette tresses. The next photo appears to be from the same year but gives fans a look at her whole outfit including fishnet leggings, a mesh crop top that shows off her bra, and a pair of skimpy white shorts. And while Rachel looks picture-perfect as she watches fireworks in the third photo — it’s the fourth one that really has her fans turning their heads.

In the stunning snapshot, the model stands on a platform with the crowd at her back. Cook puts her arm around another female pal and shows off her smoking hot bod in a NSFW number. Paired with the tiniest white crop top, Rachel shows some major leg in an insanely short pair of daisy duke shorts — flaunting her long and lean legs for fans. Of course, the bombshell’s taut tummy is also on display in the photo and she completes her look with a pair of black ankle socks and white sneakers.

In this particular snapshot, the 24-year-old wears her long, natural brunette locks down and rocks a full face of makeup. The series of sultry snapshots has earned Rachel plenty of attention from her 2.4 million plus fans with more than 137,000 likes in addition to 700 comments and growing. Many fans let Rachel know that they would be attending EDC next weekend while countless others chimed in to tell the bombshell how great her body looks.

“Ok. I never comment on many things. Can you be anymore gorgeous! Semperfi to your bro. Live life to the fullest,” one follower commented on the photos.

“The blonde hair makes you look like a totally different person!! Just saying you are still beautiful!! I’m pretty sure purple red blonde blue brown black would all look fine on you!”

“You get hotter by the day,” another gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Cook strutted her stuff in another sultry post, this time a video. In the short clip that was posted to her account, Rachel sits on a plastic burger with her legs spread wide open. The stunner shows off her amazing figure in the skimpiest black bikini that showcases her taut body as well as ample amounts of cleavage. The video then shows the 24-year-old standing up and playfully eating a fry as the camera pans all the way up her body.

The video was to promote her latest venture — Burger Babes — and it’s safe to say that it absolutely did the trick!