Larsa Pippen Flaunts Curvy Backside In Barely-There Daisy Dukes

Larsa Pippen showed off her famous figure during a night out in Los Angeles this week.

According to Hollywood Life, the reality star was photographed putting on a cheeky display in a pair of teeny, tiny denim shorts, which showed off Larsa’s curvy backside.

In the photos, Pippen rocks a see-through, black leopard-print shirt with a yellow and black flannel shirt over top. She sported the barely-there daisy dukes with confidence as the shorts rode up in the back and left little to the imagination.

Larsa complemented the outfit with a pair of black heels and a black leather Prada purse wrapped around her waist, which showed off her flat tummy.

Pippen’s long, brown hair was pulled half up into a high ponytail on top of her head and styled in straight, sleek strands.

The former Real Housewife, who also happens to be best friends with the Kardashian sisters, also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and a bronzed glow. Larsa added thick lashes, pink plush, and a nude lip color to her look.

Pippen carried her phone in her hand and completed her ensemble with small earrings and a diamond choker necklace as she was snapped leaving an establishment with some of her gal pals.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been living the single life following her split from longtime husband NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

The couple announced their split in late 2018, adding that they would put their children, Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scotty Jr., above their own drama.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Since the split, Larsa has been posting many racy photos of herself on social media, as well as spending a lot of time with her friends. She recently hit up the star-studded Coachella music festival, where she bumped into Kim Kardashian’s former husband, Kris Humphries.

Rumors that Larsa and Kris looked to be getting cozy began to circulate. However, The Inquisitr reported that Pippen claimed that she only spoke to Kim’s ex for a few minutes, and they only talked about her soon-to-be ex-husband during the conversation.

