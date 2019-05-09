Brits Named Archie Harrison React To Sharing Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Baby’s Name

It’s only been a day since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced Archie Harrison as their baby name choice. The latest addition to the British royal family now comes with a name, a publicly-released photo and plenty of fans.
May 9 is seeing reactions from members of the British public also named Archie Harrison. BBC has been collating them. The media outlet quotes Jody Harrison. Her six-year-old son bears the name Archie Harrison.
“I came in, put the telly on and it said the royal baby was called Archie Harrison. My little boy said: Have they just said my name?”
Elsewhere, a 20-year-old engineering archaeologist named Archie Harrison said the following:
“I thought it was sort of a joke. Then I must have got 50 phone calls and WhatsApps.”
This Brit admitted to finding the whole affair “quite funny.” Another Archie Harrison, aged 19, found himself the victim of “jokes” from work peers. The Midlands-based male reported being called “your royal highness” by his colleagues. As The Telegraph reports, Archie has a meaning of “genuine,” “bold,” and “brave.” The newspaper also points towards Harrison’s “son of Harry” meaning – in the context of Meghan and Harry’s choice, the name may well be honoring the 34-year-old prince.
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The overall response to this much-anticipated royal arrival has been immense. Meghan and Harry’s @sussexroyal Instagram now comes flooded with well wishes and congratulations. Markle was also “praised” for not concealing her post-baby body, per The Mirror.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Today’s BBC report didn’t just see reactions from humans named Archie Harrison, though. A Londoner tweeted a picture of his dog – this Brit’s four-legged friend also shares a name with the royal baby.
Buzz around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would name their first-born child peaked shortly after Meghan gave birth on May 6. By and large, fans expected a royal-appropriate name. Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are parents to Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
The above-mentioned report from The Telegraph also questioned whether Meghan and Harry’s baby would have a title. It mentioned one of Prince Harry’s “subsidiary titles,” Earl of Dumbarton, as a possibility. Likewise, a chance that this newborn would be Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The Telegraph then confirmed this three-day-old as being Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. He will have no title. As People reports, baby Archie “could” have a title should Harry’s father, Prince Charles, become king.
The regular individuals in today’s BBC report may not be heirs to the throne, but they do share a name with a very royal baby. Clearly, they had their thoughts on the matter.