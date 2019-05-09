Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Alanna Arrington Shows Off Bikini Body In ‘Paradise’

Alanna Arrington is reminiscing about the beach on Instagram, and what better way to do it than with a bikini shot? On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in which she is featured in a white bikini that puts her flawless figure in full evidence.

In the post in question, the 20-year-old bombshell is rocking a two-piece bikini consisting of a larger triangle top with thin straps that tie behind the model’s neck, helping accentuate her busty figure while drawing the onlooker’s attention to her cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching white bottom that sits high on her sides, showcasing the model’s envy-inducing abs and slender physique.

In both photos, the model is standing on a sandy beach with one leg crossed in front of the other as she takes one arm over behind her head, in a pose that further showcases the natural curves of the model’s body. She is striking a similar pose in both photos, with the difference resting mainly on the position of her head. While in the first photo her face is turned sideways, in the second, she is facing the camera with a contemplative expression. Arrington didn’t include a geotag with her post, simply stating that she wants to go back to “paradise.”

The post, which Arrington shared with her 290,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,700 likes and over 50 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and engage with her caption.

“What is the paradise?” one curious user asked.

“So incredibly stunning,” another one chimed in, adding a few red heart emoji.

At just age 20, Arrington already has some of the bigger names of the industry under her belt. By 19, the model had already walked some of the biggest runways in the world, including Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Vuitton, Etro, Celine, and Diane von Furstenberg, as Paper magazine recently pointed out. In 2016, she walked the Victoria’s Secret show and has since gone on to grace the covers of top magazines, from Elle U.K. to Maxim and Vogue Arabia, the report further added. This season, the Iowan model kicked off fashion month with shows like LaQuan Smith and Cushnie as she continues to make appearances for other major brands across Milan and Paris.