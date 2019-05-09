‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tara Lynn Busts Out Of Her Swimsuit In Teasing Beach Video

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s oldest rookie, Tara Lynn, rocks her mom curves in tantalizing beachside photos and videos that she posts to her Instagram page. The 36-year-old model was recently featured on the magazine’s Instagram account showing off her voluptuous curves and busty assets in a series of video clips.

The video strings together various different swimsuit styles and backgrounds from the model’s shoot in South Australia. In all of the suits, Tara Lynn knows how to flaunt her curvy figure while shooting sultry gazes towards the camera. She wears her long, brown hair down and flowing around her while her piercing blue eyes stand out lined in black makeup and she uses a touch of pink on her lips.

From a leopard-print suit to a tiny bikini that covers a thin strip of skin across her chest, the model rocks every suit they put on her. Tara Lynn, featured in the 2019 edition of the magazine, is the embodiment of “rookie magic,” according to the caption next to the video.

The account’s 1.9 million followers went crazy for the video of the model, showing their support in the comments section. One Instagram user asked, “How can someone be this beautiful!?,” while another wrote, “She’s absolutely stunning! I love that SI is covering women of all colours and sizes!” Other fans called Tara Lynn “perfect” and “breathtaking.”

According to NY Post, the mom-of-two from Montclair, NJ, is proud of being the oldest SI Swimsuit model. She commented that she loves being the eldest and believes that it is one of the most delicious parts of her. She added that when she found out she had been chosen as one of the models for the 2019 edition, she could barely believe it.

“So many of us have these grand goals when we are kids, and as time goes on, we seem to think our opportunities are narrowed down. We can get trapped in the idea that the older we get, the more opportunities are behind us.”

The model shot the magazine in November, just a year after giving birth to her youngest son.

Tara Lynn entered the modeling world comparatively late, having been “accidentally discovered” at the age of 25, beginning her career as the first plus-size model signed by IMG. Now, she is dreaming about launching her own swimwear line after having found a passion for swimsuit modeling while working on the Sports Illustrated magazine shoot.