‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Tara Lynn Busts Out Of Her Swimsuit In Teasing Beach Video

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s oldest rookie, Tara Lynn, frequently rocks her curves in tantalizing beachside photos and videos that she posts to her Instagram page. The 36-year-old model was recently featured on the magazine’s Instagram account, showing off her voluptuous curves and busty assets in a series of video clips.

The video strings together various different swimsuit styles and backgrounds from the model’s shoot in South Australia. In all of the swimsuits, it appears that Tara Lynn knows how to flaunt her curvy figure while shooting sultry gazes towards the camera. She wears her long brown hair down, styled in flowing waves. Her piercing blue eyes stand out, lined in black makeup. Tara Lynn uses a touch of pink to paint her lips.

From a leopard print swimsuit to a tiny bikini that covers a thin strip of flesh across her chest, the model rocks every look they put forth for her. Tara Lynn — featured in the 2019 edition of the magazine — is the embodiment of “rookie magic,” according to the caption next to the video.

The account’s 1.9 million followers went crazy for the video of the model, showing their support in the comments section.

“How can someone be this beautiful!?” one Instagram user asked.

“She’s absolutely stunning! I love that SI is covering women of all colours and sizes!” a second supporter on social media gushed.

Other fans called Tara Lynn “perfect” and “breathtaking.”

According to The New York Post, the mom of two from Montclair, New Jersey, is proud of being the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She commented that she loves being the eldest, and believes that it is one of the most delicious parts of her. She added that when she found out she had been chosen as one of the models for the 2019 edition, she could barely believe it.

“So many of us have these grand goals when we are kids, and as time goes on, we seem to think our opportunities are narrowed down. We can get trapped in the idea that the older we get, the more opportunities are behind us.”

The model shot the magazine in November, just a year after having given birth to her youngest son.

Tara Lynn entered the modeling world comparatively late, having been “accidentally discovered” at the age of 25. She began her career as the first plus-size model signed by IMG. Now, she is dreaming about launching her own swimwear line after having found a passion for swimsuit modeling while working with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“There’s something really special about [posing for SI]. It feels like a lottery ticket. And I won it,” the model remarked.