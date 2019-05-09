‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Pert Derriere In Revealing Green Dress

Yanet Garcia may have just broken the internet with another insanely sexy photo.

As fans know, the brunette bombshell has been named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans and she is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure to her 10 million-plus Instagram followers. While Garcia tends to rock a bikini and workout clothes in many of the photos that are posted to her social media feed, she also stuns in other sexy outfits that she rocks when reporting the weather.

In one of the more recent images posted to her account, the 28-year-old stands on the set of Foro 16 Televisa San Angel and poses with a male pal, who many think could be her new boyfriend. The weather girl-turned model wears her long, dark locks down and curled along with a fresh face of her signature makeup. As usual, Yanet is all smiles for the camera — showing off her pearly whites. But it’s definitely her toned and tanned body that steals the show.

Garcia poses at a side angle while hugging her male pal, looking absolutely stunning in a skintight green dress that falls off of her shoulders. The sultry little number hugs all of Garcia’s curves with her pert derriere popped out for the world to see. Like most of her other photos — this one has earned the bombshell a lot of attention from her army of followers with over 146,000 likes in addition to 800 plus comments.

While many fans took to the post to let Garcia know how amazing she looks, countless others commented on her rumored new boyfriend. Of course, a few of Garcia’s other fans simply chimed in with various emojis.

“So happy she’s with someone who is taller than her,” one follower wrote.

“At least now she’s dating a real man with a real job. I’ll keep an eye on him though…I still don’t know him very well so we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.”

“I want you. Nice buns,” another follower wrote with a series of heart emojis.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the 28-year-old showed off her world-famous figure to fans while taking a dip in the pool. In the snapshot, the bombshell holds onto two gold balloons as she flaunts her ample cleavage in a skimpy black cutout bikini, which also showcases her entire figure. Garcia looks into the camera for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down, while also rocking a pair of sunglasses.

Like her most recent post, this one has racked up 2,000 plus comments and now, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the beauty posts next.