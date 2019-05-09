Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Get Bad News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 9, reveal that there will be a lot of ups and downs for the people of Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) is forced to give Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) some very bad news.

As viewers already know, Will is currently going through some very serious health issues. The fan-favorite character has been dealing with a brain tumor that has been causing him headaches, seizures, and other complications.

The tumor was biopsied, and was revealed to be non-cancerous. However, the impact that it’s having on Will’s life is huge. He’s been told he’ll have to undergo radiation therapy, but more bad news appears to be on the way.

Kayla will hand Will another shocking blow, and the love of his life — Sonny — will be devastated before it’s all said and done. Spoilers suggest that Will’s battle with the tumor is only just beginning, and it will be a rough road ahead for the couple.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, May sweeps are in full swing, and Will’s health will prove to be a huge storyline. Marlena, John, Rex, Sarah, and others will search for a way to help him.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as election day finally comes to Salem. Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and current mayor Abe Carver will be eagerly awaiting the results of the election, each of them hoping to win the race.

While Abe has been mayor for years, he’s always kept his principles. Meanwhile, Jack and his new wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), have been cheating and scheming from many angles.

Fans will also see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) return from her trip. She will immediately bump into Jack, the one person she didn’t want to see. Jen tried her best to prevent Jack from marrying Eve, but he has no memories of his life with her — or their family together — to help him realize that he was making a mistake.

Jack’s judgment has been clouded by Eve’s persistence to get him elected mayor, and he can’t see that he’s tearing Jennifer apart. Jack’s shocking union with Eve has also put a major strain on his relationship with his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). JJ wants nothing to do with his father ever since Jack outed his would-be girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), as an illegal immigrant — and tried to have her deported.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.