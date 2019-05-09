Ashley Graham Puts Famous Booty On Display, Flashes Lacy Bikini Underneath Sheer Gold Dress

Ashley Graham put all of her shapely curves on display in one of her latest Instagram posts. The curvaceous plus-size model unapologetically flaunted her full derriere in a series of sweltering photos shared to the popular social media platform yesterday – and got some viral attention for doing so.

On Wednesday afternoon, the celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model treated her 8.4 million Instagram followers to a sizzling collection of skin-baring snaps in which she proudly showcased all of her best assets. Clad in a curve-hugging gold mini dress — an itty-bitty sheer number by Fannie Schiavoni — the catwalk queen enthusiastically strutted her stuff in a series of sultry poses, all the while flashing her beaming smile and letting her quirky personality show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley wore the head-turning gold dress to the 2019 Met Gala after-party. Boasting a plunging neckline and a large cut-out pattern on the back, the skimpy see-through dress clung to every curve in sight, giving the illusion of liquid gold as it swathed Ashley’s sinuous figure.

The voluptuous model teamed her stunning outfit with elegant ankle-strap heels in a matching gold color. Ashley added height to her gorgeous frame in style, opting for an eye-catching pair of pumps from Gianvito Rossi, shoes that sported clear green heels.

In the first sexy pic of the bunch, the curvaceous Addition Elle lingerie model put her booty front and center as she turned her back to the camera. Ashley put her strong thighs and wide hips on full display in the dangerously short dress, showing off her bare legs with the same confidence and body-positive attitude that has won her fans over time and time again.

In the following snaps, the 31-year-old stunner gave fans a detailed view of what her dress looked like from the front, as well. A few particularly saucy photos saw Ashley flaunting some major cleavage as the model nearly spilled out of her tiny gold dress. Cinched at the waist with a decorative gold belt, the scanty garment did a fantastic job at showcasing Ashley’s buxom assets, while also drawing the eye toward her narrow waistline.

But Ashley flashed more than just her radiant smile. In some of the photos, the Swimsuits For All model teased her sexy underwear, flashing her lacy white Brazilian bikini bottoms through the sheer gold dress.

All in all, the brunette beauty posted seven torrid photos that gave an ample view of her hourglass silhouette from all possible angles. In classic Ashley Graham style, the bold model was unafraid to show her imperfections as well, giving fans a good glimpse of her cellulite.

Her very revealing post immediately became a crowd favorite, garnering more than 450,000 likes in addition to over 3,300 comments.

“Real woman, real curves, real down to earth attitude,” read one message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“You are super fit and so strong. I’ve seen your workouts. You don’t play the game, you change the game. Go you!!!!!” wrote one of her Instagram followers, ending their comment with a kiss emoji.

“And thanks for not airbrushing. You are the real deal,” penned another fan.