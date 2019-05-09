Olivia Jade & Isabella Rose Are Reportedly Not Targets In Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, have reportedly not received target letters from federal prosecutors in the University of Southern California admissions scandal, a source close to the case told The Los Angeles Times.

In addition, none of the children of any of the parents accused of paying to get their children admitted into elite schools have been targeted, although three have reportedly received target letters.

Federal prosecutors have sent letters to the daughter of Napa Valley vintner Agustin Huneeus Jr. and a former Stanford student, The Times reported. The newspaper did not report who received the third letter.

When a person receives a target letter, it does not mean charges have been brought against them.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying the college $500,000 to have their daughters admitted as crew recruits. The Times reported that court documents revealed that the parents saw being a coxswain as a ticket into the college even though neither of them is a rower.

More than 50 parents are ensnared in the scandal, spearheaded by William Singer, who reportedly made millions of dollars by funneling money through his charity that was supposed to benefit underprivileged children. Singer pleaded guilty to four felonies and admitted to getting children into colleges through bribes, falsified documents and doctored test scores.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. They have said they would to fight the charges, claiming they did not know they were committing crimes, The Times reported.

The Times reported that some legal experts said the couple’s case might stand a chance in court.

“Most of the parents probably didn’t know what they were doing. They have not been educated in the legal field,” criminal defense attorney Lara Yeretsian said.

Yeretsian said if the couple was willing to risk going to court, they might find a jury to be more sympathetic than prosecutors working on a case against them. The decision to go to trial reportedly depends on whether prosecutors go after children, Yeretsian said.

Last month, Fox News reported that a source said Laughlin was terrified of the fact that there daughters may have to testify in court, adding that that the experience would further traumatize them. The scandal has reportedly caused a rift in the family, as Olivia reportedly feeling as though her parents have ruined her life with their actions.