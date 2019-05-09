‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Erin Willerton Lights Instagram On Fire With Bikini Shots From Her 2019 Shoot

Erin Willerton is over the moon about her debut spread in the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which came out yesterday, May 8, and she can’t contain her excitement on Instagram. On Wednesday and Thursday, the British beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sultry snapshots of herself rocking the tiniest bikinis that put her flawless beauty on full display.

In the most recent photo, the 22-year-old model is rocking a white-and-blue two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle patterned top with white straps that tie behind the model’s neck in a way that accentuates her cleavage and draws attention to her busty figure. Her top is tiny, with its bodice barely covering her assets, which leaves plenty of side and underboob visible. The model teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that tie on her side and sit low on her frame, showcasing her slender figure, particularly her itty bitty waist and incredibly toned abs. As indicated by one of the tags she included with her post, the bikini she is wearing in from Cali Dreaming.

Willerton is posing with one leg propped to the side, which further accentuates the natural curves of her body, while she rests both of her arms on her head. Willerton is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in large, loose waves that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

The post, which she shared with her almost 300,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 7,000 likes and over 80 comments within just a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement while sharing their admiration for her.

“Great profile video! Saw it yesterday. Inspiring story with a great ending that I think will end up being the beginning of incredible life chapters ahead,” one user wrote.

“With that accent of yours. You can do anything!” another one chimed in.

On Wednesday, Willerton shared another sizzling photo of herself in a different bikini. This time around the model is donning a white two-piece as she poses on the sand.

As Sports Illustrated previously noted, six finalists jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this year for their photo shoot. The process began with more than 10,000 Instagram video submissions and in-person interviews, leading up to the six lucky models: Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michaels and Manuela Hernandez, in addition to Willerton.