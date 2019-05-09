Watch Valencia CF Vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time, Preview

Arsenal FC will try to do their part to set an all-English UEFA Europa League final when they visit Valencia CF to protect a 3-1 aggregate semifinal lead.

After a spectacular pair of comebacks by English Premier League sides in the UEFA Champions League this week, Spanish team Valencia CF will try to replicate that feat when they face an English team in Arsenal FC, who head into the second leg of their Europa League semifinal with a 3-1 lead. But with Arsenal looking sluggish over the weekend and all but counting themselves out of Champions League qualification by the domestic route, while Valencia staged a rousing 6-2 La Liga victory over Huesca, the Spaniards come into the semifinal second leg with momentum on their side, as UEFA reporter Graham Hunter believes. The only certainty is that a winner will be decided in the match that will live stream from the Mestalla.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Valencia CF vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League semifinal deciding match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, May 9. The match will take place at the 49,500-seat Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. That start time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Els Taronges vs. Gunners match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, May 10, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

As for Arsenal, if they can hold on to their lead, they will do their part to set up an all-English Europa League Final — meaning that with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the Champions League final, per ESPN, the Premier League will have dominated European competition this season.

Of course, that means Chelsea would need to beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday as well, as The Inquisitr reports.

Arsenal’s boss, Unai Emery, has been in this position before, however, having already won the Europa League title three times with Spanish club Sevilla, per the BBC.

If Valencia can pull off the miracle comeback, they will become the first team to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final after overcoming a two-goal deficit in the semifinal second leg since another La Liga side, Espanyol, did it 31 years ago.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice against Valencia in the first leg. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch the Valencia CF vs. Arsenal FC UEFA Europa League Final Four second-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Valencia vs. Arsenal Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League semifinal clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Valencia CF vs. Arsenal FC match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live. Throughout much of Africa, Star Times World Football will stream the semifinal opener live online, as will the Star Times app.

A list of live streaming sources for the Valencia CF vs. Arsenal FC Europa League semifinal round match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.