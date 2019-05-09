Kay Rose Goes Fully Topless With Twin Sister In Unzipped Jeans

Big blue eyes and blond hair can go a long way on Instagram, and Kay Rose is a Los Angeles-based sensation who has both. Her social media presence isn’t going unnoticed.

On May 8, Kay updated her Instagram feed. Three pictures show this bombshell fully topless, wearing nothing but light denim jeans. In a literal twinning moment, Rose is virtually indistinguishable from the other female in the photo – Kay’s dopplegänger is her twin. A hashtag with the word in Kay’s bio confirms the sibling relationship.

The twins are posing on some outdoor steps. Background shrubbery, blue skies, and sunshine suggest the L.A. location mentioned in Kay’s bio, however no specific whereabouts are plainly stated. The girls are sporting waist-length blond hair, chunky jewelry, and flash a fair amount of their chests. Carefully-placed hands cover their modesty, but fans are still getting a healthy amount of sideboob. The first photo shows Rose’s face. The third snap sees both girls looking into the camera. Arguably bolder, however, is the second image – this picture fully showcases Kay’s jeans as being unzipped. Fans appear to be responding positively to the series of snapshots. One fan described their fantasies.

“If I was a Hollywood producer I would cast you two as a pair of contract killers whose specialty is inducing heart attacks.”

“I’m seeing doubles,” another user wrote.

Kay has 142,000 Instagram followers. Her modest fanbase places her as one of the platform’s rising models. Clearly, however, her potential has already been spotted. Yesterday’s post came with a shout-out to Fashion Nova. The affordable brand is known for collaborating with Instagram influencers. Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported Norwegian-Australian model Hilde Osland likewise mentioning the brand in her update.

Given that pocketed jeans were the only clothing item present, fans can assume that yesterday’s Fashion Nova attire was the denim in question. A quick glance through Kay’s feed suggests a strong relationship with the clothing label. From a celebrity perspective, Fashion Nova is best known for collaborating with megastar rapper, Cardi B. “I could buy designer but this Fashion Nova fit” are lyrics from Cardi’s “I’m Bad.”

While Kay’s Instagram mostly portrays the model by herself, it does often show her in the company of her twin sister. The two can be seen playing basketball, and posing indoors together. One Instagram update even mentioned “twin telepathy.” French twin duo, Mathilde and Pauline Tantot, are proof that twin models are becoming an Instagram trend. Elsewhere, a twinning status from the Clermont Twins has led to reality television appearances.

A Hollywood career has yet to come for Kay and her twin. Given today’s comments, however, fans seem keen to see it happen.