Brielle Biermann Flaunts Taut Abs In Hot Little Crop Top

Once again, Brielle Biermann is showing off her amazing figure to her 1 million-plus Instagram followers.

The Don’t Be Tardy star is known for her uncanny resemblance to mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann, and just like her mother — the reality star often takes to social media to promote products and earn some extra income. In a post from last night, the blonde-haired beauty shows off her insane figure while promoting a weight loss drink.

In the snapshot, Biermann appears to be standing in her living room as she strikes a pose for the camera. The 22-year-old stands at a side angle and shows off her picture-perfect curves to fans while holding the weight loss shake in one hand. Along with a pair of tight black yoga pants that hit just above her navel, the stunner rocks a white crop top that showcases her amazing abs.

Brielle wears her long, blonde locks down and curled in addition to a fresh face of makeup. Since the post has gone live, it’s already generated a lot of buzz from the Biermann’s fans with 10,000 likes and 100 plus comments. While many followers took to the post to let Biermann know how amazing she looks, countless other followers wondered where they could purchase her yoga pants.

“Is this how you eat triple cheeseburgers and maintain the hour glass body of a goddess?!?,” one follower asked.

“You’re gorgeous. You do not need to lose one pound or any inches. Stay beautiful!,” another commented.

“Hi Brielle first off I wanna say my Family and I love watching you all on DBT!!! I have a question where do you guys get those yoga pants from they look. I need some.”

The 22-year-old recently called it quits with boyfriend Michael Kopech, who is a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. While she remained tight-lipped on the split at first, the reality star broke her silence in an interview with Too Fab, revealing that Michael was the one who initiated the split after suggesting that the two take some time apart.

Loading...

“It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f–k around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid,” she dished. “I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.'”

Currently, Brielle and Michael have no relationship with one another and they are not on speaking terms.