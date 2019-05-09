Catelynn Lowell Defends Recent Vacation With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Girls: ‘Moms And Dads Deserve Breaks’

Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda back in February. Last weekend, she went on a girl’s trip with her Teen Mom OG cast mates while her husband Tyler Baltierra stayed at home with their daughters. Of course, all the moms had a great time and not too many people saw anything wrong with the trip, but some people slammed the reality show star for going on a trip and leaving her newborn daughter for a few days. Catelynn took to Twitter to respond to the negative comments and defended the trip saying that both mom and dads “deserve breaks.”

After someone tweeted to Catelynn that it “must be nice” to take off after having a kid, Catelynn clapped back.

“And I carried that child for 9 months sooo he will be good for 5 days!!! Moms and dads deserve breaks.”

Of course, Tyler was fine at home with the kids and shared some photos on social media while Catelynn was away.

Viewers were introduced to Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the young couple found out they were expecting a baby together and were unsure what to do. Ultimately, the two decided to place their daughter for adoption. The two continued to share their story with the world on the MTV show Teen Mom OG. The show has followed a lot of their ups and downs including Catelynn giving birth to the couple’s second daughter on New Year’s Day 2015 as well as their wedding later that year.

In September 2018, Catelynn revealed to US Weekly that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. She admitted that the pregnancy was a surprise.

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Catelynn kept her fans updated about the pregnancy over social media, sharing her food cravings as well as photos of her baby bump. She gave birth to her little girl in February and the couple revealed they had chosen the name Vaeda for their daughter. This was surprising to fans who believed the couple would be naming their daughter “Tezlee” as it was the name they had initially picked. However, they ended up changing their minds.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but is reportedly coming back for a new season later this year. For now, fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 which airs Monday nights on MTV.