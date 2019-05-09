‘Sports Illustrated’ Finalist Veronica Pomee Gets Fat-Shamed On Instagram After Release Of 2019 Swimsuit Issue

While the release of 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has been largely met with positivity on Instagram with many users using the comments section to thank the magazine for its inclusivity and diversity, some not-so-pleasant folks used the opportunity to shame Veronica Pomee, a plus-size woman who just became the first Polynesian model to land a spot within the pages of the coveted magazine.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform on Thursday — a day after the release of its 2019 edition — to share a series of sizzling snapshots featuring the six finalists of this year’s Swim Search. Pomee — who was on the cover photo of the post’s series — is lying on the sand as she rocks a bright blue two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties behind the model’s neck and a tiny bottom that is barely visible in the snapshot.

While the comments section of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s posts are generally very positive, this time around users decided to pen some offensive remarks about the model’s body type.

“One of these things is not like the other… (Looking at you, #1),” one user wrote, with the “1” being a reference to Pomee being the first one pictured in the series.

“Affirmative action in effect for swimsuits??” another one wrote.

“I only see 5 S.I. Models, #1 is a mistake,” yet a third user added.

Despite the negativity, the post garnered nearly 13,000 likes and over 220 comments in about five hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing.

As a plus-size woman and a racial minority, Pomee — who is from southern California — has already overcome considerable obstacles in her modeling career, most recently becoming the first-ever Polynesian woman to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In an interview with Popsugar, the model opened up about her struggles, dreams and accomplishments, pointing out that landing a spot in the swimsuit magazine is a game changer not only for her career, but for also women of color who are now beginning to see their body sizes and skin colors represented in the industry.

During her shoot in the Bahamas, she learned that she would be posing in a string bikini bottom, which made her a little nervous, she admitted.

“As a plus-size woman, if you’ve got a little belly and you’ve got love handles, you know that’s not the most flattering bikini bottom to have on. I need a little support, a little coverage, some Spanx built into the bikini bottom,” she jokingly told Popsugar.