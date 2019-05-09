Facebook Co-Founder Chris Hughes Blasts The Company, Says Zuckerberg Is ‘Too Powerful’ And ‘Un-American’

In a New York Times op-ed released on Thursday, popular social media site Facebook’s co-founder Chris Hughes spoke out about the company, condemning CEO Mark Zuckerberg for becoming too powerful and claiming that the power is unprecedented and un-American, reported the Daily Mail.

Zuckerberg’s Harvard roommate says that he has watched with horror as the company he co-founded and dreamed into existence has become an effective monopoly that threatens to stifle free speech and competitive innovation.

“It is time to break up Facebook. Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American.”

Hughes helped create Facebook from the beginning, setting up key components of the site such as the News Feed. He left the company in 2007 and liquidated his stock in 2012. Now, he is asking federal regulators to break up Facebook into separate companies, citing his main concern as Zuckerberg’s “unilateral control over speech.”

“There is no precedent for his ability to monitor, organize and even censor the conversations of two billion people. Mark’s influence is staggering, far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government.”

The problem, he continued, is that Zuckerberg has unlimited control over all Facebook settings, including privacy controls and the algorithms that determine what shows up in each individual user’s News Feed. Hughes added that Zuckerberg has the control to determine what constitutes violent speech and what is merely offensive while also being able to eliminate a competitor by acquiring, blocking or copying it.

In a separate television interview with NBC Nightly News, Hughes reiterated his concern.

“The reason I am speaking out is because I think Facebook has become too big, too powerful. He is extremely powerful because he has no boss, because there has been no regulatory agency from the federal government.”

Hughes solution is for the federal government to use the Sherman Antitrust Act to eliminate the Facebook monopoly, the same laws that broke up Standard Oil in 1911 and AT&T in 1982.

Federal intervention is lacking because of Facebook’s willingness to maintain the site as free for users, instead making money by mining personal data to advertisers to sell targeted ads, writes the Daily Mail.

Given that Facebook has bought out other competing social media sites Instagram and Snapchat, the company now has 80 percent control over global social media revenue, Hughes estimates. Ultimately, he believes that it’s time for Facebook to be reigned in.